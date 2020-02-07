LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Msci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $296.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.