Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25, 2,123,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,182,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

