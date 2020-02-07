Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $220,928.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. 32,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

