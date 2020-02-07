Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Macerich updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Macerich stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 108,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

