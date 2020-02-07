MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley downgraded MacroGenics from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,408. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

