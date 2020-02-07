Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.60 EPS.
MANH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
