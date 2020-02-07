Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.60 EPS.

MANH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.