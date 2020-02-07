Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 4,869,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,877. Match Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,769 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

