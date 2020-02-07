Matthew P. Deines Purchases 3,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.53. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 748,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.