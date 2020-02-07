Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $575.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $577.80 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $542.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. 1,405,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,033. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,549 shares of company stock worth $3,449,278 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

