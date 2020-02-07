Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Mcdonald’s worth $230,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,579. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

