Megacoin (MEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $74,961.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00751082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007773 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,461,319 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.