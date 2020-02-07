Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $8.56. Meggitt shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

