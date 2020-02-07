Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $12.93. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,863 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

