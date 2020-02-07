Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.11 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

