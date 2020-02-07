Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 170,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,800. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.