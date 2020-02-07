Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $820.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $500.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.55.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $19.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $652.00. 62,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,085. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $638.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $338.95 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

