Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.98.

AMTB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. 684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

