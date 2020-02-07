MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Sally Chaplain Buys 50,000 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 50,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$181,100.00 ($128,439.72).

MFF opened at A$3.65 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 32.67 and a current ratio of 32.67. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a one year high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.34.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.