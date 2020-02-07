Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 630 at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCRO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,227.50 ($16.15).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MCRO traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 772.10 ($10.16). 2,110,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,061.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,190.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 64,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.