Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5833 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 471,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,886. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.