Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,762. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

