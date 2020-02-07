Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.313-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

