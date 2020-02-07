Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.313-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.21. 2,494,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

