MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Feb 7th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,331. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

