MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,331. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
MICT Company Profile
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
