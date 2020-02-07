Minereum (MNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $271.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $128,854.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.03320258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00221738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00129077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,089,873 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

