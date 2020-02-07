MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. MMA Capital has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 38.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 92.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MMA Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

