Mondrian Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.5% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,673. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765 over the last 90 days.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.