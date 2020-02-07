Mondrian Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Vipshop by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,039,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 196,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.