Mondrian Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.1% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

