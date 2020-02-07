Mondrian Capital Management LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $306.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.54 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.84.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.