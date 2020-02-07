Mondrian Capital Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,421.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

