Mondrian Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 5.4% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,993. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

