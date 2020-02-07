Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,209,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

