Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Earnings History for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit