Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

