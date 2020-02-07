Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,867 shares of company stock worth $705,268. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.