MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.25. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,516 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MusclePharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

