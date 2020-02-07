MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.25. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,516 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MusclePharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit