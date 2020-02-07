Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 430,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,618. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

