Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 259,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.57. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

