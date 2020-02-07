Needham & Company LLC Lowers SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 81,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

