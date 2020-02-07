NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 80,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $111.94 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

