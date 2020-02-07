NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.26

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 493964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

A number of research firms have commented on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get NetGear alerts:

The company has a market cap of $782.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.85%. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetGear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $8,825,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.