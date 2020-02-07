NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.28, approximately 133,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 94,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

NBSE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.