Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

