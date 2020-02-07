Neutral Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,390.00 and approximately $26,291.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.05887488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00128774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038758 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003166 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

