New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of National Presto Industries worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1,415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $90.35 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.