New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CTB stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

