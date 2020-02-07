New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HCI Group worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in HCI Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCI Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HCI Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCI opened at $46.25 on Friday. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

