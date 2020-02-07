New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

