New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $683,000 Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.