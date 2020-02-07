Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 717,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,520. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 562.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 187,759 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

